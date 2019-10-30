UW-Madison PD to station officer in off-campus housing neighborhood

The UW Madison police department is going to be moving one of its officers closer downtown to help provide services to students living off campus.

Police Chief Kristen Roman says they’ll be working closely with Madison Police.

“Regardless of jurisdictional boundaries, we’re not letting those get in our way and we are looking for ways to provide the best services and keep our students safe.”

Roman says collaboration is key in ensuring the safety of Wisconsin students.

“It’s not just up to the city of Madison Police Department or up to the Mayor and the Council or up to the University and Campus. All of us need to work together, including our community members.”

Both Madison and UW-Police have been dealing with campus related issues over the last several months, including fights and assaults near downtown that involve UW students. Madison PD is also planning on cutting a full time position near Langdon street early next year.