Wausau cemetery shooting suspect faces numerous charges, $10 million dollar bond set

A hefty bond has been ordered for the suspect of the Pine Grove Cemetery shooting in Wausau.

Henry West, 64, of Schofield has been charged with 17 counts for the murder shooting death of Patty Grimm. He is facing 11 counts of attempted homicide, arson, 3 counts of attempted arson, and obstructing an officer. During the initial appearance, the judge raised West’s bond from 1 to 10 million dollars.

According to court documents released today West is accused of rigging the apartments at 117 Fullmer St. for an explosion by damaging the natural gas line and placing containers with gasoline around it. The document estimates there would have been enough natural gas in the apartments that if it had combusted it would have caused an explosion capable of killing several to hundreds of people.

Documents also reveal that the manager of the apartment complex said West told them a week before he was set to be evicted that he was “going to make the news big time.” West had also previously made death threats to cemetery management as he was very upset with his firing in 2012.

The shooting happened on October 3rd as Grimm was shot multiple times and killed inside the doorway of the cemetery office. The other two victims, William Buhse and Rosemelia Short were also shot. Buhse is still in the hospital recovering from a shot to the head. While Short was released after being treated for her injuries.

West will next appear in court for a pre-trial hearing on November 21 at 9:20 a.m

WSAU