Wheaton tornado damage estimated at more than $3 million

The National Weather Service is investigating a possible tornado in south central Wisconsin Tuesday night, and preliminary dame estimates are available for a tornado that struck in western Wisconsin a week ago.

Damage from last week’s tornado in the Town of Wheaton is estimated at more than $3 million. Chippewa County Emergency Management director Dennis Brown said he submitted a preliminary damage estimate to the state, which includes costs of repairing or replacing 29 homes damaged or destroyed by the September 24th tornado.

Debris removal is estimated at $90,000 so far. Brown said volunteers have helped defray those costs, with more than a thousand people taking part in cleanup efforts over the weekend. The town will apply for assistance through the Wisconsin Disaster Fund.

The The EF3 tornado touched down in Elk Mound around 7:43 p.m. Sept. 24 and traveled east into Chippewa County, moving through the town of Wheaton and ending just west of Chippewa Falls, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service will also investigate whether severe storms which caused damage on Fort Atkinson’s south side Tuesday night may have included a tornado. Downed trees and roof damage were reported.