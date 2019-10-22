Wisconsin joins multi-state investigation into possible Facebook antitrust violations

Wisconsin is joining a wide scale investigation of Facebook’s business practices.

Attorney General Josh Kaul says the multi-state group wants to find out if Facebook is violating federal and state antitrust laws.

“This is just an investigation, it doesn’t that Facebook has engaged in any wrongful conduct, but we are going to investigate to determine if there is any.”

Critics have accused the company of improperly using private data, inflating ad visibility figures, and of bullying other advertisers out of local markets. Kaul says large tech companies like Facebook need to follow the law when it comes to fair business practices.

“Making sure that there is fair and open competition is important for innovation, it’s also important for our privacy.”

39 states and two territories are taking part in the investigation.