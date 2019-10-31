Wisconsin women’s volleyball wins 11th straight

The fourth-ranked Wisconsin Badger women’s volleyball team ran its Big Ten Conference win streak to 11 straight matches, sweeping Maryland 25-21, 25-14, 25-20, at the UW Fieldhouse on Wednesday night.

The Badgers (15-4, 11-0 Big Ten) tied the best conference opening in program history. Wisconsin was also 11-0 in 2001.

Junior Dana Rettke was the only player on either team to put away double-figure kills, tallying a match-high 17 kills. The 6’8 middle blocker did not have a hitting error and finished with a .654 (17-0-26) hitting percentage.

The Badgers maintained a one-game lead in the Big Ten standings over Minnesota, which needed five sets to knock off Ohio State.

Wisconsin kicks off a four-match road swing on Sunday when it travels to Indiana.