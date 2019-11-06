Man charged with hate crime in Milwaukee acid attack

Hate crime charges have been filed against a Milwaukee man accused of throwing acid at another man. Last Friday’s attack by 61-year-old Clifton Blackwell on 42-year-Mahud Villalaz was caught on surveillance video.

Blackwell is white, and he’s alleged to have called Villalaz, who immigrated from Peru in 2001 and became a U-S citizen in 2013, “an illegal” before tossing acid in his face. Villalaz suffered second degree burns. Blackwell faces one count of first-degree reckless injury, use of a dangerous weapon with a hate crime enhancer.