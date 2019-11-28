Admirals win record setting 11th straight

Yakov Trenin scored a pair of goals and added an assist to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a team record-setting 11th straight win, a 6-3 victory over the Manitoba Moose on Wednesday night at Panther Arena.

Milwaukee’s last loss came on November 1, a 1-0 setback against Iowa. Since then, the Admirals haven’t lost, outscoring their opponents 54-27.

Rem Pitlick picked up his seventh goal in as many games with a power-play tally to put Milwaukee up 1-0 at 11:44 of the first period. That was the first of four straight goals for the Admirals before Manitoba was able to finally answer with a pair of goals.

During the Admirals winning streak, they’ve converted on 19 of 43 power play opportunities, a 44.2% success rate.

Milwaukee heads back on the road, traveling to San Antonio on Saturday. The Admirals next home game is Friday, December 6, against the Iowa Wild at Panther Arena.