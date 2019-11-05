Ag organizations lobby to support confirmation of Brad Pfaff at DATCP

Governor Tony Evers’ pick to head the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is getting support from a large swath of Wisconsin’s agriculture community as the State Senate’s top Republican calls for his replacement. Executive Director Tom Bressner with the Wisconsin Agri-Business Association said Brad Pfaff needs to stay on the job.

“He has been total supportive. And he just works diligently for agriculture, and we’ve been very pleased and very impressed with the work that he’s been doing. It just makes total sense to us.”

State Senate Majority Scott Fitzgerald said last week that the votes are not in place to support Pfaff in the Senate, which has a scheduled vote on the appointment on Tuesday. Pfaff and Fitzgerald tangled publicly earlier this year, over the issue of mental health funding for farmers.