Analysis: MKE worst city in the nation for Black Americans

Milwaukee is the worst city in the country for Americans who are black, according to analysis by 24/7 Wall Street. None of the findings from 24/7 Wall Street can come as much as a surprise, given Milwaukee’s racial history.

24/7 Wall Street noted Milwaukee is one of the many Rust Belt cities where a history of redlining, exclusionary zoning, and discriminatory lending practices has contributed to segregation that remains today – and to some of the largest racial disparities in the country.

Among the dispiriting findings – 1,020 out of every 100,000 black Milwaukee residents die every year — over 300 more deaths per 100,000 than the mortality rate for white residents — one of the largest disparities in the nation.