Another record year for American Family Insurance Championship

The 2019 American Family Insurance Championship raised a record $2.4 million for charity. In its fourth year, the 2019 event raised a record $2,404,000, an increase of $337,000 (21 percent) over 2018.

It brings the total amount raised for charity since the inaugural event in 2016 to $7,185,000.

Half of the 2019 proceeds will be distributed to the American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin. Nearly 100 other primarily local charities will share the remaining $1.2 million in varying amounts.

The grand total raised and charitable organization recipients were revealed at an event on Wednesday at the American Family Insurance corporate headquarters. The event featured championship host/player Steve Stricker, his wife, Nicki, American Family Insurance Chair and CEO Jack Salzwedel, numerous tournament sponsors, and volunteers.

The fourth annual American Family Insurance Championship was held in June at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison. More than 70,000 spectators from 32 states attended during the three days of tournament play.

Next year’s event will be held earlier than previous years with the three day tournament running from June 5-7. Madison’s Jerry Kelly will return as defending champion and Stricker will play in the tournament for the fourth time.