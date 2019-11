Another Wisconsin city is opening up a deer hunt inside its borders.

The Richland Center Common Council finalized plans Tuesday night to allow bow hunting on city-owned property.

Hunters will have to wait until after the nine-day gun season to try out the new hunt. Only allow bow hunting is allowed, no guns. Hunters must stay more than 300 feet away from any walking paths.

Richland Center has seen an uptick in problems like car-deer crashes and Lyme disease within city limits.