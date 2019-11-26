Appleton man’s last beer lights up Twitter

Wisconsin Radio Network

A Wisconsin man’s last beer has become a social media phenomenon. Eighty-seven year-old Norbert Schemm died last Tuesday evening, but not before the Appleton man enjoyed a beer in his hospital room with his family by his side.

Grandson Adam Schemm tweeted out a photo of the moment on Wednesday morning, and by noon that same day it had had more than 30,000 retweets, more than 320,000 likes and more than 4,000 replies, including many who shared similar moments with their onw loved ones.