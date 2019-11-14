Wisconsin Radio Network

Arrest made in Dunn County abandoned dog case

An arrest has been made in the case of severely malnourished dog that was found in Dunn County. Boyceville Police Chief Greg Lamkin said 29-year-old Anne Iehl surrendered a male dog to the Dunn County Humane Society on November 1st, claiming she found the dog as a stray. Iehl later admitted to lying about finding him, and had actually abandoned the dog as she was dealing with personal hardships.

A police report the dog, named Gabriel, has gained back weight while in the care of the Humane Society.