Assembly approves National Bible Week resolution

The state Assembly has approved a resolution declaring the week of Thanksgiving as National Bible Week in Wisconsin. Madison’s Freedom from Religion Foundation has called the resolution “highly inappropriate.”

ICYMI: The Wisconsin Assembly is considering a resolution recognizing “National Bible Week.” FFRF’s @AndrewLSeidel exposes this for what it is — an attempt to use the machinery of the state to promote religion. https://t.co/9B2pKKWuvh — FFRF (@FFRF) November 12, 2019

Not so,. says Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington). “It’s not something new that we’ve done . . . we have done these in the past. I think we recognize people of all faiths,” Vos said.

“I don’t have a real problem with it,” said Minority Leader Gordon Hintz (D-Ohskosh). “It seems to be we’re going to have holy wars or something, it might be to distract from the lack of an agenda overall.”

The resolution passed on 86-9 votes Tuesday.