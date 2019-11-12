Wisconsin Radio Network

Assembly approves National Bible Week resolution

The state Assembly has approved a resolution declaring the week of Thanksgiving as National Bible Week in Wisconsin. Madison’s Freedom from Religion Foundation has called the resolution “highly inappropriate.”

Not so,. says Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington). “It’s not something new that we’ve done . . . we have done these in the past. I think we recognize people of all faiths,” Vos said.

“I don’t have a real problem with it,” said Minority Leader Gordon Hintz (D-Ohskosh). “It seems to be we’re going to have holy wars or something, it might be to distract from the lack of an agenda overall.”

The resolution passed on 86-9 votes Tuesday.