Badger women’s soccer eliminated from Big Ten Tournament

The top-seeded Wisconsin women’s soccer team’s time in the Big Ten Tournament was short-lived after the Badgers fell to 8th-seeded Purdue 1-0 on Sunday in Madison.

The Badgers (14-3-2) dominated the first half and finished the game by out-shooting the Boilermakers 16-5, including a 7-3 advantage in shots on goal. Sunday’s setback was the first and only home loss of the season.

The Boilermakers lone goal came in the 44th minute and turned out to be the game winner.

The Badgers now wait for the NCAA Tournament selection show, which will be held Monday, Nov. 11, at 3:30 p.m. CT.