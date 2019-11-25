Badger women’s soccer team falls in NCAA Sweet 16

The 10th ranked Wisconsin women’s soccer team saw its 2019 season come to a close in the NCAA Sweet 16, falling to 7th ranked UCLA 2-0 on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

The 2019 Big Ten Champion Badgers (16-4-2) held the Bruins off the scoreboard in the first half, but the Bruins scored twice in the first seven minutes of the second half.

Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year Jordyn Bloomer made a career high seven saves in the loss.

This marked the second-straight year the Badgers reached the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament, marking the first time in school history UW reached the round of 16 in consecutive years.

Wisconsin closes out the 2019 season with 16 wins, which is the third-most wins in school history. UW’s winning percentage of .773 is also a top-10 mark in school history.