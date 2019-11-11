Badger women’s soccer to open NCAA tournament at home

The Wisconsin women’s soccer team earned a No. 3 seed in the 2019 NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament and will host in-state rival Milwaukee in a Friday-night clash at the McClimon Soccer Complex.

The Badgers (14-3-2) and Panthers (17-1-1) will meet in a 5 p.m. battle in Madison as the winner will advance to play the winner of Duke and Utah in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

The 2019 Big Ten Regular Season Champions, UW went unbeaten in conference play. The Badgers are led by Big Ten Forward of the Year Dani Rhodes, who paces the team with 11 goals, while Big Ten Defender of the Year Camryn Biegalski and Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year Jordyn Bloomer lead the defense that has allowed only 10 goals in 19 games this year.

The Badgers are making their fourth-straight trip to the big dance and the program’s 22nd appearance in the NCAA tournament. UW has won its last three first-round games and made it to the NCAA Sweet 16 last year.