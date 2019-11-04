Badger women’s volleyball wins 12th straight Big Ten match

The 4th-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team made history on Sunday afternoon, sweeping Indiana to get its twelfth consecutive win to start Big Ten play. The Badgers (16-4 overall, 12-0 BIG) blew past the Hoosiers (12-13, 1-11) in dominating fashion, taking the match 25-18, 25-12 and 25-17.

Wisconsin once again controlled the match on both sides of the net. The offense rolled as efficiently as expected, hitting .337 (42 kills – 9 errors – 98 attempts) while the defense stifled Indiana’s attack, holding the Hoosiers to an opponent season-low .073 clip (27-19-109).

The Badgers continue their road trip on Friday night in Columbus, Ohio, as they take on conference foe Ohio State.