Badgers beat Green Bay after learning of Potters fate (AUDIO)

The Wisconsin men’s basketball team found out just hours before game time that forward Micah Potter’s final appeal to be re-instated immediately had been denied.

It means Potter will miss a total of 10 games this season and won’t be eligible to play until December 21 against UW-Milwaukee.

The Badgers went out and built an early double-digit lead, led by 22 at the half and cruised to an 88-70 win over the Green Bay Phoenix at the Kohl Center.

It was the fourth straight win for the Badgers (4-1), who have won 24 of 25 games against Green Bay (1-3) in the series.

Six Badgers finished in double figures, led by Nate Reuvers with 19. Brad Davison added 15, Kobe King and Aleem Ford has 12 each. D’Mitrik Trice scored 11 points and Brevin Pritzl scored 10, including a buzzer beating three point attempt just before halftime.

The Badgers hit 10 of 19 three-pointers in the first half and finished 15 of 31 from beyond the arc.

Freshman Amari Davis led four Green Bay players in double-figures with 16 points.

AUDIO: Greg Gard on NCAA’s decision regarding Micah Potter 5:00