Badgers drop season opener in overtime

Jordan Ford scored 26 points and Malik Fitts added 16 to lead 20th ranked Saint Mary’s of California to a 65-63 overtime victory over the Wisconsin Badgers on Tuesday night in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The Badgers led by as many as eight points in the first half, but had to overcome a nine-point deficit in the second to force overtime.

In overtime, D’Mitrik Trice hit a jumper to give the Badgers a 63-60 lead, but the Badgers went scoreless for the final two-plus minutes to fall short.

The Badgers had a chance to win in regulation, but Aleem Ford’s three point attempt failed to hit iron. Ford found the ball in his hands again for a chance at a game winner in overtime, but again his long three point attempt never drew iron.

Nate Reuvers led the Badgers with 22 points. Brad Davison added 16 and Trice finished with 10.

Redshirt junior forward Micah Potter was allowed to travel with the team, but couldn’t play because the NCAA still deems him ineligible. A final request for reinstatement is headed to the NCAA Committee for Legislative Relief for a final review and decision.

The Badgers return to action on Friday night when they host Eastern Illinois at the Kohl Center.