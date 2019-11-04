Badgers rally for border battle draw on Sunday

After falling Saturday, the top ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team battled number-two Minnesota to a 2-2 draw at Ridder Arena on Sunday afternoon.

The Gophers took a 1-0 lead in the first period, a lead the Golden Gophers held after 40 minutes of action.

Britta Curl tied the game at 1-1 early in the third period as she pick-pocketed a Gopher skater and beat the Minnesota netminder for her seventh goal of the year.

A minute later, the Gophers retook the lead, but Dara Greig tied the game at 2-2 with her second goal of her career.

After a five-minute overtime and a five-minute 3-on-3 overtime, the game went to a shootout, which Minnesota won 1-0.

The Badgers outshot the Gophers 34-25, including an 11-5 advantage in the third period and a 4-0 advantage in the five-on-five overtime.

The Badgers will enjoy a weekend off of competition before hosting Minnesota State, Nov. 15-17, at LaBahn Arena.