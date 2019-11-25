Badgers sweep No. 6 Nebraska, draw closer to Big Ten title

The fifth-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team took a big step closer with a sweep of No. 6 Nebraska on Sunday afternoon. The Badgers downed the Huskers 25-19, 25-22, 25-21, needing only one more win to clinch a share of the Big Ten Conference Championship.

The Badgers (21-5, 17-1) put on a hitting clinic, connecting on .333 percent (54 kills – 13 errors – 123 attempts) of its attacks with three players tallying double figures. Junior Molly Haggerty shared match-high honors with 16 kills while Dana Rettke and Madison Duello chipped in with 12 and 10 kills, respectively.

Nebraska’s (23-4, 15-3) Lexi Sun also put away 16 kills but she was the only Husker to hit double figures as the visitors hit .241 (39-13-108).

Badger junior Sydney Hilley put up an impressive 48 assists in the match and added eight digs, just two short of her ninth double-double of the season.

It’s the fourth-straight match victory over the Huskers for Wisconsin. The Badgers swept Nebraska for the first time in a season.

The Badgers wrapped up their Big Ten home schedule a perfect 10-0, the first time since 2001 that UW is undefeated at home in conference play.

The Badgers wrap up the regular season on the road, traveling to No. 8 Penn State and Rutgers next weekend. Wisconsin takes on the Nittany Lions on Friday at 5:30 p.m. CT (live on BTN). A win gives the Badgers the Big Ten title.

The Badgers take on Rutgers at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The bracket for the 2019 NCAA Championship will be announced on Dec. 1 live on ESPNU at 7:30 p.m. CT.