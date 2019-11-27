Brewers complete deal with Padres

The Milwaukee Brewers attempt to improve their team from last season started on Wednesday, sending right-handed pitcher Zach Davies and outfielder Trent Grisham to the San Diego Padres for left-handed starter Eric Lauer, infielder Luis Urias and a player to be named or cash.

Urias is the key part of the deal. The 22-year-old will be given every opportunity to win the starting shortstop job. The Brewers haven’t been happy with the offensive numbers of shortstop Orlando Arcia, who hit .223 in 152 games last season with 15 homers and 59 RBI.

Urias is considered to be one of the top infield prospects in all of baseball. He hit .315 with 19 homers and 50 RBI at Class AAA El Paso last season. Urias also played in 71 games for the Padres last season, but hit just .223 with four homers and 24 RBI.

The 24-year-old Lauer was a first-round draft pick in 2016. In 30 games, including 29 starts for the Padres last season, he went 8-10 with a 4.45 ERA in 149 2/3 innings pitched.

Zach Davies went 10-7 with a 3.55 ERA in 31 starts in 159 2/3 innings pitched last season.

Grisham hit .231 in 51 games with six homers and 24 RBI.