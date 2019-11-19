Brewers unveil new logo and uniforms

The Milwaukee Brewers unveiled a new logo and uniforms that will be worn beginning with the upcoming 50th anniversary season in 2020.

The teams new look is a modernized version of the iconic ball-in-glove which was first introduced in 1978. The script “M” cap is gone.

“This is an exciting day for the Milwaukee Brewers and our fans as we usher in this next generation of Brewers baseball,” said Brewers Principal Owner Mark Attanasio. “As we reflected back on fifty years of the Brewers in Milwaukee, we turned to the past to inform our future. Our fans, our city and our state have been the fabric of our franchise since 1970, and they are the inspiration of our new look.”