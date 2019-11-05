Bucks blow past Timberwolves

The Milwaukee Bucks opened a four-game road trip with a convincing 134-106 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center in Minneapolis on Monday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Bucks, posting a double-double in all seven games this season.

Khris Middleton added 26 points and Eric Bledsoe had 22 as the Bucks (5-2) won their third straight game.

Andrew Wiggins scored 25 points to pace the Timberwolves (2-3). They played without Karl-Anthony Towns who sat out while serving a two-game suspension for a fight with Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid last week.

The game was delayed almost an hour at the start because of a crooked rim. The baskets needed to be swapped out and the game, which was set to start at 7 p.m., didn’t tip off until 7:59 p.m.

Giannis named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from Oct. 28-Nov. 3.

While leading the Bucks to a 3-1 record, Antetokounmpo averaged 25.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 57.8% from the field. He had at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in three of the four games, including a 36-point, 15-rebound, 8-assist, 4-block performance in a win over the Raptors on Saturday.

Through six games, Antetokounmpo is averaging 26.7 points (T-9th NBA), 13.8 rebounds (3rd in NBA), 7.87 assists (T-8th in NBA), 1.8 blocks and 1.3 steals per game while knocking down 58.8% of his shots.