Bucks hold off Bulls as Giannis goes off again

Giannis Antetokounmpo had another dominant performance as the Milwaukee Bucks outlasted the Chicago Bulls 124-115 on Thursday night at Fiserv Forum.

Antetokounmpo poured in 38 points and pulled down 16 rebounds as the Bucks started to take control in the third quarter. Eric Bledsoe added 31 points and eight assists for Milwaukee, which has won six-of-seven to improve to 8-3.

The Bucks played their first game without Khris Middleton, who is sidelined with a left knee contusion. Second-year guard Donte DiVincenzo got the start in Middleton’s place.

The Bulls took a 66-65 lead into the locker room at halftime, thanks in part to their 11 for 24 shooting from three-point range. Bulls guard Coby White led the charge with 19 points in the first half and 26 for the game.

The Bucks meanwhile missed their first 7 three-point attempts of the third quarter and made just 6 of 33 (18.2%) for the game from distance.

Antetokounmpo scored 30 or more points in his sixth straight game, matching the franchise record set by Marques Johnson in 1978.

Next up for the Bucks is a three-game road trip, starting at Indiana on Saturday night.