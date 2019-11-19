Bucks push win streak to four, knock off Bulls

Giannis Antetokounmpo compiled 33 points and 10 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks knocked off the Chicago Bulls 115-101 at the United Center in Chicago. The Bucks extended their win streak to four with the final game of their road trip in Atlanta on Wednesday night.

Brook Lopez added 19 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots and George Hill came off the bench to add 18 for the Bucks (10-3), who improved to 7-2 on the road this season.

Antetokounmpo spent the night in foul trouble and played the final half of the fourth quarter with five fouls but avoided fouling out.

Rookie Daniel Gafford led the Bulls with 21 points off the bench. Coby White added 13 for the Bulls, who lost their third straight, falling to 4-10.