Cain finally wins first Gold Glove

Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain’s long wait for his first Gold Glove award finally came to an end. Cain was named the 2019 Rawlings Gold Glove winner in Center Field for the National League in his fourth try.

Cain had been named one of three finalists, joining Washington rookie Victor Robles and St. Louis center fielder Harrison Badger.

The Gold Glove winners are voted on by a combination of manager and coaches votes.

Cain committed just two errors in 148 games. He played through thumb, knee and ankle issues during the season. Those injuries caused his offensive numbers to drop, but Cain’s defense in center field remained strong.