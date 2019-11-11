Capitol tree becomes cultural flash point

This year’s Capitol Rotunda evergreen is a cultural flash point. On Friday, Democratic governor Tony Evers dubbed the yet to be installed tree as a “holiday tree,” and requested that school kids around the state send science-themed ornaments for it.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald called that “‘PC’ garbage,” while Assembly Speaker Robin Vos tweeted: “We all know it’s a Christmas tree no matter what @GovEvers calls it.”

We all know it’s a Christmas tree no matter what @GovEvers calls it…. https://t.co/qEkODGxJWx — Robin Vos (@repvos) November 8, 2019

On Tuesday, Assembly Republicans will offer a proclamation to recognize Thanksgiving week as “National Bible Week.” Former Governor Scott Walker also posted multiple tweets deriding Evers decision. The tree had been called a holiday tree for some twenty years prior to Walker’s time in office.