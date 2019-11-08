Caufield named National Rookie of the Month

Wisconsin freshman forward Cole Caufield is the Hockey Commissioners’ Association National (HCA) Rookie of the Month for October.

The Stevens Point, Wisconsin native finished the month with a nation’s-best eight goals, helping the Badgers to a 4-3-0 record against three preseason conference favorites and in contests against six ranked foes.

Caufield opened the month with a two-goal performance at Boston College, a three-point night at Merrimack with two goals and an assist, and a pair of goals in a victory against two-time defending NCAA champion Minnesota-Duluth. He closed out the month with goals in back-to-back games, including a win against Clarkson on Oct. 26.

Caufield’s eight goals and 10 points for the month led the nation’s rookies. He also shared the national lead for power-play goals by a freshman with three, tied with fellow Badger Alex Turcotte. He was named the Big Ten Second Star of the Week following his four-goal and five-point opening weekend of the season.

The 12th ranked Badgers (4-4-0, 0-2-0 Big Ten) visits No. 20 Omaha (4-1-1, 0-0-0 NCHC) for a Friday-Saturday series this weekend.