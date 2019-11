There was a somber memorial in Chippewa Falls over the weekend. Hundreds gathered at a park on Saturday to support Girl Scout Troop 3055, and families who lost loved ones a year ago.

Three girls and a parent were struck and killed while picking up trash along a highway. Trail is set to begin in January for 22-year-old Cloton Treu. Prosecutors allege he was “huffing” aerosol before he crashed his truck into the Girl Scouts.