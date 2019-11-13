Conservative group’s lawsuit seeks purge of state voter rolls

A conservative group wants to purge thousands of people from the state’s voter rolls. Last month, the state Elections Commission mailed notices to some 234,00 voters, telling them to update their registrations with their new addresses if they’ve moved, or to notify the commission if they have not. Voters who fail to act will have their registrations suspended after April 2021.

But the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty contends state law requires the commission to remove people from the voter rolls much sooner. Three men it represents filed a lawsuit Wednesday asking an Ozaukee County judge to force the commission to remove people from the voter rolls if they did not respond to the commission’s letter.

Conservative Advocacy Group Files Lawsuit Against Wisconsin Elections Agency https://t.co/kpeY2p0MJ8 — WILL (@WILawLiberty) November 13, 2019

Analiese Eicher, Executive Director of the liberal One Wisconsin Now Institute, said the suit is a tactic utilized around the country by conservatives seeking to manipulate the rules on voting to give themselves an advantage

The latest right-wing effort to tip the scales for @JusticeDanKelly:https://t.co/0wJVEdvSQg — One Wisconsin Now (@onewisconsinnow) November 13, 2019

Eicher noted that WILL board members donated thousands of dollars to the campaign of state Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly, who is up for reelection next spring.