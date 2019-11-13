Counsell finishes second in Manager of the Year balloting again

Despite getting more first-place votes, Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell finished second in the National League Manager of the Year balloting.

Counsell received 13 first-place votes to 10 for St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, but the Brewers skipper lost to Shildt by seven points in the balloting by the Baseball Writers Association of America.

Shildt received 14 second place votes, while Counsell received just six. It’s the second straight year that Counsell finished second in the balloting, last year losing to Atlanta’s Brian Snitker. Snitker finished third this year.

Minnesota’s first-year manager Rocco Baldelli won the American League Manager of the Year in a close outcome over New York Yankees skipper Aaron Boone.

Counsell led the Brewers to a strong final month, overtaking the Chicago Cubs for second place in the division and the second wild card spot. The Brewers lost that wild card game to eventual World Series Champion Washington.