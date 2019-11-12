Dairy company Dean Foods files for bankruptcy

One of the country’s largest dairy companies is filing for bankruptcy.

Dean Foods will be working with Dairy Farmers of America to restructure. State ag spokesman Rick Hummel says for now, it’s business as usual for consumers and farmers.

“Under Chapter 11, that allows the company to continue its operations while they’re restructuring, as opposed to a Chapter 7 liquidation bankruptcy.”

Hummel says they haven’t gotten any reports of checks not being paid to farmers.

“Our department will be following up with Dean to make sure that payments to producers will continue to be made on time.”

Dean lost its biggest customer last year after Walmart took over its own milk production.