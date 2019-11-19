Diemel remains found in Nebraska

A Nebraska cattleman who had purchased a used stock trailer has discovered the remains of one of the Diemel brothers from Shawano County. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office, the rancher had just purchased the trailer from a man in Missouri and had discovered a tub of dirt that the seller didn’t remove from it. The rancher dumped the tub and discovered what appeared to be human remains along with some small personal items.

The unidentified man immediately called the Sheriff’s office who investigated and confirmed the remains were human. From there they determined the remains could belong to one of the brothers.

It’s the second set of remains that have been found in connection with the investigation. Shortly after the brothers went missing it was announced that another set of remains was found on Garland “Joey” Nelson’s farm.

Nick and Justin Diemel went missing after traveling to Nelson’s farm to collect a check from a cattle deal. After they went missing their rental truck was found in a Missouri commuter lot. Nelson was initially suspected in their disappearance but it wasn’t until mid-October that officials brought formal murder charges against him.

Investigators did not say if the trailer was purchased from Nelson.

WSAU