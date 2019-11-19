DNR offers ice advice to hunters

Deer hunters will be dealing with some challenging conditions when they hit the fields as the gun season opens Saturday. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wardens are urging them to watch out for the ice, especially if they aren’t familiar with the area.

It has been unusually cold, but the ice on ponds and marsh areas may not be thick enough and that could be dangerous. Hunters are being urged to take a “spud bar” with them to tap the ice. If it’s thick enough to walk on, it won’t crack when the hunter taps it with the metal.