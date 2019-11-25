Wisconsin Radio Network

DNR reports four gun injuries in opening weekend of deer hunting

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating four different hunting gun-related incidents that happened over the opening weekend of deer season, including one that is being treated as a criminal investigation. Law enforcement are looking for information after a man was shot Sunday morning in the Washburn County Town of Minong.

Two hunters shot themselves in the left foot with their own weapons, one in Oneida County and one in Marantion County. In Fond Du Lac County, wardens report that a hunter fired at a running deer and instead struck a 19-year-old woman in the hand.