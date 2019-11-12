Evers issues Executive Order to promote diversity & equity in state government

Governor Tony Evers has signed an Executive Order relating to diversity, equity, and inclusion in state government. Among other things, it requires state agencies to develop and implement equity and inclusion action plans, directs the state Department of Administration to develop and provide mandatory equity and inclusion training for all state employees, and creates the Governor’s Advisory Council on Equity and Inclusion.

“Ensuring our state workforce not only reflects the folks we serve, but implements culturally responsive and equitable policies, is critical for our state government to be effective,” Gov. Evers said. “I look forward to the progress of the advisory council and these state agencies as we work together to build more inclusive work environments that empower folks of diverse backgrounds to thrive in their workplaces.”

Evers announced the Executive Order in Madison on Tuesday.

“I think he (Evers) already did this in the spring,” said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. “Sometimes I feel like the purpose of these resolutions is to just regurgitate what he’s already done.” Vos said the state had an inclusive government under former Governor Scott Walker. “I certainly want it to be under Governor Evers.”