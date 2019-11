Your kids’ lemonade stand is now fully legit. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers on Monday signed a bipartisan bill allowing children to sell lemonade and other goods on private property without having to get a permit, as long as they don’t exceed two thousand dollars a year in sales.

The Democratic governor also signed legislation allowing gasoline with no ethanol and gas that contains up to fifteen percent ethanol to be dispensed through the same hose. Evers signed a total of 11 bills on Monday.