Evers signs tougher penalties for drunk drivers who kill

Drunk drivers who kill someone in will face a stiffer penalty. Governor Tony Evers signed a Republican bill creating a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison for anyone found guilty of the charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

State Senator Alberta Darling (R-River Hills) was the bill’s chief sponsor. Her office released a statement saying someone who kills someone else deserves a sentence that provides justice for the victim’s family.

“Unfortunately, there are instances where an individual’s irresponsible act of driving drunk kills someone. In some of these cases, the driver is only incarcerated for two or three years. When someone takes the life of another, they must be given a sentence that provides justice for the family members who have lost a loved one.”

Evers also signed a bill, co-authored by Darling, which assists truck drivers in identifying will sex trafficking. It will help train truck drivers to recognize the signs of human trafficking