Evers taps Pfaff for DOA job

Former state Agriculture Secretary designee Brad Pfaff is back to work for a state agency. Governor Tony Evers office announced Monday that Pfaff has been has been hired to serve as the director of business and rural development in the Department of Administration.

DOA Secretary Joel Brennan said that while the state will lose a vital advocate like Pfaff at the Cabinet level, he’ll still be able to serve both the state and businesses while working for state administration. Pfaff’s appointment to lead the Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection was rejected by the Senate last week, and Evers named Deputy Secretary Randy Romanski to an interim appointment.