Evers taps Romanski as interim DATCP Secretary

Governor Tony Evers is naming a deputy secretary as new interim state agriculture secretary. At a Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection board meeting on Thursday, Evers announced he’s promoting Randy Romanski to interim state agriculture secretary. The state Senate this week rejected Brad Pfaff’s nomination to lead the agency, an action Evers referred to as “amoral.”

Romanski previously served as the agency’s deputy secretary and then secretary under then-Governor Jim Doyle. He then worked for the Department of Transportation in the Division of State Patrol before Evers tapped him to serve as the agency’s deputy secretary under Pfaff.

Romanski won’t be subject to Senate confirmation in the interim role. Evers also said that Pfaff will not be staying on with DATCP.