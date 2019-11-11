Expect snow and cold to hang around this week, says NWS

This early blast of winter weather will be hanging around for a number of days.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Taylor Patterson says you’re not mistaken if this seems out of the ordinary.

“Yes, yes, this is quite unusual for early November. As far as temperature wise, well below normal, and then for the snow, both Milwaukee and Madison, we’ve had records set for consecutive number of days with snow on the ground.”

Patterson says we can expect cold temperatures and more snow.

“Expect Tuesday morning to be really cold with temperatures in the single digits. For the highs on Tuesday, we’re expecting highs to be in the teens or low twenties. As we get into Wednesday, Wednesday night, we could see another round of precipitation and some snow.”

Expect sunshine and temperatures near freezing on Thursday.