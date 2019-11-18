Field is set for the 44th WIAA State High School Football Championships

The 44th Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Football State Championship Finals are set for Thursday and Friday, Nov. 21-22, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
The Championship game schedule follows.
Thursday, Nov. 21
D-7 – Edgar (12-1) vs. Black Hawk/Warren, Ill. (13-0) – 10 a.m.
D-6 – Regis (13-0) vs. St. Mary’s Springs (11-2) – 1 p.m.
D-5 – Stratford (13-0) vs. Lake Country Lutheran (12-1) – 4 p.m.
D-4 – Kiel (13-0) vs. Catholic Memorial (11-2) – 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 22
D-3 – Menasha (12-1) vs. DeForest (13-0) – 10 a.m.
D-2 – Brookfield East (11-2) vs. Waunakee (12-1) – 1 p.m.
D-1 – Bay Port (13-0) vs. Muskego (13-0) – 4 p.m.