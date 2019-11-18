Field is set for the 44th WIAA State High School Football Championships

Wisconsin Radio Network

The 44th Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Football State Championship Finals are set for Thursday and Friday, Nov. 21-22, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

The Championship game schedule follows.

Thursday, Nov. 21

D-7  –  Edgar (12-1) vs. Black Hawk/Warren, Ill. (13-0) – 10 a.m.

D-6  –  Regis (13-0) vs. St. Mary’s Springs (11-2) – 1 p.m.

D-5  –  Stratford (13-0) vs. Lake Country Lutheran (12-1) – 4 p.m.

D-4  –  Kiel (13-0) vs. Catholic Memorial (11-2) – 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22

D-3  –  Menasha (12-1) vs. DeForest (13-0) – 10 a.m.

D-2  –  Brookfield East (11-2) vs. Waunakee (12-1) – 1 p.m.

D-1  –  Bay Port (13-0) vs. Muskego (13-0) – 4 p.m.

 

 

 

 