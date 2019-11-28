Get charity donations in order before end of year, says IRS

It’s nearing the end of the year, and if you’re looking to make some donations to offset taxes, now is the time to do it.

IRS Spokesman Christopher Miller says you should be sure to keep a record of what’s been given.

“And of course for larger donations, beyond a certain dollar amount, you should be getting a confirmation from the charity.”

You should also make sure that if you are looking to deduct your donations, that you’re allowed to do so, says Miller.

“You can go to our website at IRS dot Gov, and there’s a tool on there where you can find out whether or not an organization is a 501(c)(3) or qualified charity.”

Miller says they’ve been seeing many people forgo the itemized deductions for charity, simply because the standard deduction is now much larger for most people.