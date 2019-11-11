Giannis leads Bucks past OKC

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 35 points and 16 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks wrapped up their four-game road trip with a 121-119 win over the Thunder in Oklahoma City on Sunday night.

Eric Bledsoe added 25 points, including two crucial free throws in the last four seconds as the Bucks have won five of their last six games and finished their trip out west with a 3-1 record.

The Bucks win came at a cost, though. Khris Middleton left the game with a leg injury and did not return.

Dennis Schroder led the Thunder off the bench with 25 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 22. Chris Paul hit a three with less than a second left for the final margin.

Oklahoma City has lost two of its last three games.

The Bucks get a few days off now. They return to Fiserv Forum on Thursday night to face the Chicago Bulls.