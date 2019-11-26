Giannis powers Bucks past Jazz

Playing without Khris Middleton and George Hill, the Milwaukee Bucks struggled in the first half against the Utah Jazz, trailing by nine points at halftime. But Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 50 points, 32 in the second half, to lead the Bucks to a come-from-behind 122-118 win over the Jazz at Fiserv Forum.

The win was the Bucks eighth in a row, their longest win streak since the 2002 season.

The Bucks (14-3) trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half, but Antetokounmpo tried to keep them in it, scoring 18 first half points.

Wesley Matthews was a big part of the second half comeback as well, hitting four three-pointers in as many tries in the third quarter.

Down the stretch, the Jazz refused to go easy. Utah had the ball, down by two with the shot clock off. Donovan Mitchell drove to the basket and Bucks big man Brook Lopez made a key block and pulling down the rebound. He quickly gave the ball to Pat Connaughton who was fouled and iced the game with a pair of free throws.

The Bucks are off on Tuesday and host the Atlanta Hawks at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday night.