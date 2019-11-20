Gov. Evers, Nygren to continue fight over mental health funding for farmers

The battle of funding mental health programs for Wisconsin farmers will move into the courts next.

The Republican co-chair of the Joint Finance Committee, Representative John Nygren of Marinette, has sued the governor in an effort to have him release some records.

Democratic Governor Tony Evers and Legislative Republicans have been fighting over the 100-thousand dollars in funding since the new budget went into effect.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture has been asking lawmakers to release the money since July. Former secretary designee Brad Pfaff was recently fired by the Senate, after starting that fight with the Joint Finance Committee