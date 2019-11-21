Grandal signs four year deal with the White Sox

The Milwaukee Brewers will be looking for a new starting catcher after last seasons starter, Yasmani Grandal, agreed to a four-year deal with the Chicago White Sox worth $73 million. It’s the largest deal in White Sox history.

Grandal signed a one-year deal with the Brewers last season, worth $18.25 million. He gets the same figure with the White Sox per season, but a four-year deal instead of just one.

Grandal played in 153 games with 124 starts as a catcher. He hit .246 with 28 home runs and 77 RBI. His 109 walks were second in the National League. Grandal finished with a .380 on-base percentage and .848 OPS.

The Brewers have Manny Pina but the 32-year-old is considered primarily as a backup. It will likely leave them searching for catching help in free agency or through a trade.