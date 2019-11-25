Hader, Yelich nominated for first-ever All-MLB Team

Major League Baseball on Monday announced the introduction of the first-ever All-MLB Team, which will commemorate the top regular-season performances from 2019. Two Milwaukee Brewers are represented on the ballot: pitcher Josh Hader and outfielder Christian Yelich.

The selection of the All-MLB Team will be determined equally by an online fan vote on MLB.com as well as by a panel of baseball media, broadcasters, former players and other officials throughout the game. A first and second team will be named with one player from each of the following positions: first base, second base, third base, shortstop, catcher and designated hitter. Each team will also feature three outfielders (not based on specific outfield positions), five starting pitchers and two relievers.

Fans may cast their ballots once daily beginning now until the polls close at 4 p.m. CT on Tuesday, December 3.

Hader is one of 11 relievers nominated on the ballot after posting a .262 ERA and a franchise-record 37 saves by a left-handed pitcher in 61 appearances this season. He led all Major League relievers in strikeouts (138) for a second straight season.

Yelich is one of 15 outfielders nominated on the ballot. he led the majors with a .671 slugging percentage and a 1.100 OPS, while also leading the National League in batting average (.329) and on-base percentage (.429).

The inaugural All-MLB Team will be announced on Tuesday, December 10th during the annual Baseball Winter Meetings in San Diego, California.